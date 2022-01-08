Bangladeshi youth shot dead by BSF along Naogaon border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 02:48 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

A Bangladeshi cattle trader was allegedly gunned down by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Hapania border in Naogaon's Sapahar.

The deceased was identified as Maqbool Hossain, alias Sanaullah, 30, son of Alauddin of Krishnasada Purbapara village under Goala union.

The incident took place on Saturday morning as a patrol team of BSF from Pannapur camp 69-battalion fired gunshots on a group of cattle traders, who were reportedly crossing the Indian border adjoining 236 no pillar near 1S (main pillar) area.

"A flag meeting request in this regard has been sent to the BSF Pannapur camp in India," Abdul Aziz, Hapania camp commander of Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) 16-Battalion, told The Business Standard.

According to local sources, Maqbool along with several other traders entered the Krishnasada area of West Bengal on Friday to bring cattle. BSF troops attacked the group while they were returning to Bangladesh on Saturday morning.

Although others managed to flee and return to Bangladesh, Maqbool sustained a bullet injury 200 yards inside the Indian border and died on the spot.

The body of the youth was seen lying on the no-man's land inside the Indian Territory.

