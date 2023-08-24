Bangladeshi woman arrested after her son’s Facebook post: Amnesty

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 01:50 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi woman arrested after her son’s Facebook post: Amnesty

The FIR states that the investigation found that Anisha has “colluded” with the other defendants to carry out “various harmful acts with the intention of causing deliberate sabotage against the government” to protest the arrests of leaders of Jamaat, an opposition political party in Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 01:50 pm
Bangladeshi woman arrested after her son’s Facebook post: Amnesty

A 58-year-old woman in Bangladesh was detained over her son's Facebook post criticizing the trial and conviction of an opposition politician by Bangladesh's controversial International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), reads a press release.

According to the first information report (FIR) of the case, Anisha Siddika was arrested on 20 August under Section 15(3) ('sabotage') and Section 25(D)('penalty for attempt') the draconian Special Powers Act 1974, says Amnesty. 

Responding to the arrest of Anisha Siddika, Babu Ram Pant, acting Deputy Regional Director of Campaigns for South Asia said, "The Bangladeshi authorities are showing an alarming trend of intolerance towards those expressing opposing views, both in online and offline spaces. Arresting a mother immediately after her son's social media post criticizing the government is ludicrous and a new low in Bangladesh, where endless reports of arbitrary detention of opposition politicians and activists in the lead up to next year's general election has created a climate of fear and distrust.

"Bangladeshi authorities must release Anisha Siddika immediately or promptly charge her with a recognizable offence, in accordance with international standards. They must also urgently stop their practice of arbitrarily detaining people solely for their dissenting views. It is not a crime to hold and express different political opinions."

"Instead of targeting critical voices, the authorities must ensure that people are able to exercise their human rights prior to, during and after the election, including the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, without fear of reprisal or discrimination."

The FIR states that the investigation found that Anisha has "colluded" with the other defendants to carry out "various harmful acts with the intention of causing deliberate sabotage against the government" to protest the arrests of leaders of Jamaat, an opposition political party in Bangladesh.

On 23 August, a metropolitan magistrate court in Khulna City denied her bail.

Bangladesh / Facebook / Amnesty / International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

2h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

3h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

9h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

1h | TBS World
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

2h | TBS Stories
Iran unveils new long range drone

Iran unveils new long range drone

3h | TBS World
Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

6h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19