SSC graduate killed on birthday after being struck by train in Khilgaon

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 01:20 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 01:33 am

Sifat Hossain had just turned 18.

He had passed his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams on Sunday (12 May) and was planning for college admission. His family had planned a programme to celebrate his birthday. He never got to attend it.  

On his way home to Jatrabari from Khilgaon, Sifat got fatally struck by a train in the Gulbagh area.

He was immediately taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 9pm with severe injuries. There the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead, family members said. 

"It was his birthday. Who would know he would be no more on this very day! He just passed SSC yesterday [Sunday]," said Rozina Begum, Sifat's aunt.

Weeping in front of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital' s  mortuary Rozina said Sifat passed SSC from Jatrabari Ideal School and College. 

Hailing from Shariatput, Sifat used to live with his family at Mir Hazirbagh of Jatrabari. He was the eldest of two siblings.

"He visited our Khilgaon home in the afternoon and discussed about college admission with my son. Later he bid goodbye to us. My son headed out to see his cousin off to Jatrabari. A birthday celebration awaited Sifat there," she said.

