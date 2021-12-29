Biometric registration must for Bangladeshi Hajj, Umrah pilgrims

Hajj pilgrims circumambulating around the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia; File Photo

Bangladeshis wishing to perform the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage must complete biometric registration (fingerprints and face image) for Saudi Arabian visa from next year.

The consular section of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dhaka issued a notification on Wednesday (29 December) announcing the decision to all accredited Hajj agencies.

The Saudi government's decision will come into effect from 1 January 2022.

Biometric data have to be submitted through the Saudi Visa Bio app. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Pilgrims will be unable to obtain a Saudi visa unless they register with the app and submit their biometric data.