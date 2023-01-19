Bangladeshi boy rescued from container shipped to Malaysia

A 15-year-old boy has been rescued from a container, shipped to Malaysia's Klang port from Chattogram, Chattogram port authorities said on Wednesday.

SM Foysal Ahmed, assistant manager of Continental Traders, said the Integra was shipped from Chattogram port to Klang port in Malaysia on 12 January and reached the latter on 16 January.

Hearing screams coming from an empty container, the crew members of the ship anchored it and rescued the boy.

Later, he was taken to a local hospital as the boy fell sick inside the container.

However, it is not clear whether the boy boarded the container from the depot in Chattogram port or elsewhere.

Earlier in October 2022, police recovered a decomposed body of a young man from a container shipped to Malaysia's Penang port from Chattogram.

