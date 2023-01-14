Bangladesh would request US to reconsider sanctions on RAB: Momen says ahead of Donald Lu’s visit

Bangladesh

UNB
14 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 05:53 pm

Related News

Bangladesh would request US to reconsider sanctions on RAB: Momen says ahead of Donald Lu’s visit

UNB
14 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 05:53 pm
Bangladesh would request US to reconsider sanctions on RAB: Momen says ahead of Donald Lu’s visit

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said Bangladesh would request the United States to reconsider the sanctions imposed on elite force ARB and withdraw the sanctions considering its positive role in the country. 
 
"RAB is now much more mature. We will have a request that they (US) should reconsider the decision," he told reporters after attending a discussion at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban Auditorium, University of Dhaka. 
 
Donald Lu, who became Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs on 15 September 2021, is scheduled to arrive here tonight (January 14), wrapping up his India tour. 
 
"We will raise our issues. They will raise their issues. But others don't need to teach us democracy. Democracy, human rights and justice are rooted in each of our hearts," said the foreign minister. 
 
Donald Lu will have meetings on a range of priorities including energy, trade, security cooperation, religious freedom, labour, and human rights. 
 
Assistant Secretary Lu will meet with senior Bangladeshi officials and civil society leaders to discuss strengthening their bilateral relationship, expanding economic engagement and hear their perspectives on labour and human rights, according to the US Department of State. 
 
On Friday (13 January), Momen said Bangladesh and the US believe in the same values and promote democracy and human rights. 
 
Bangladesh has set an example in the world by sacrificing 30 lakh lives to establish democracy, ensure justice and human rights, Momen said, adding that "Our principles and values are almost the same." 
 
As the US wants Bangladesh to be part of its Indo-Pacific Strategy, Momen said Bangladesh stands ready to do whatever is needed for the people's interests, noting that the government is still studying the issues related to US' Indo-Pacific Strategy. 
 
"It's not that transparent. It's not mentioned there how it will bring benefits. We are studying it," he told reporters on Friday. 
 
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said he sees the visit of Assistant Secretary Lu as part of regular engagements between the two sides. 
 
He said there are many areas where Bangladesh has some expectations while the US side might have some expectations from Bangladesh. "We will discuss frankly." 
 
The Foreign Secretary said there are strategies on Indo-Pacific from the US, Canada, Japan and the European Union. 
 
"It's not that we are joining any particular group or not. We are preparing some elements on how we want to see the Bay of Bengal and beyond," Masud said. 
 
During her recent visit to Bangladesh, US Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council Eileen Laubacher said as a large part of the Indo-Pacific region, the Bay of Bengal contains vital shipping lanes and undersea cables that power the economies by moving food, fuel, goods, and data. 
 
Ensuring these lanes remain free and open is imperative for the economic health and national security of the United States, Bangladesh, and all countries in the region, she told the media. 

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

13h | Food
My return from the precipice

My return from the precipice

13h | Panorama
Undated artwork provided by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Photo: Caltech via Reuters

How physicists simulated a 'baby' wormhole and what it means for the future

12h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

2h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

3h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

37m | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'