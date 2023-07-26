Bangladesh takes part in Texworld Los Angeles 2023

The Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles 2023, organised by Messe Frankfurt, started from 25 July at the California Market Center in Los Angeles and successfully closed its doors on 26 July.

AR Jeans Producer Ltd from Bangladesh participated in the fair, reads a press release.

The Los Angeles show offered a wide product range covering the entire fabric spectrum, from casual cotton to functional fabrics and sophisticated knits to intricate laces as well as ready-to-wear apparel for men, women, children, and accessories.

The exhibition provided numerous networking opportunities for attendees to connect with fellow professionals, designers, suppliers and buyers from around the world.

More than 85 exhibitors participated from 15 countries. Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles welcomed buyers on the west coast access to a strong showing of international textile manufacturers and suppliers from Bangladesh, China, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Turkey and other countries.