Bangladesh surprises world by its development: World Bank

Bangladesh

BSS
14 November, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 01:59 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

World Bank's South Asian Region Vice-President Martin Raiser on Monday said Bangladesh has surprised the whole world through its tremendous development, describing the country as "a success case of development".

"Bangladesh is a success case of development and attained a very impressive achievement. Bangladesh is becoming one of the countries that makes surprise through its development," he said.

He made the remarks while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Prime Minister's Office (PMO) this morning.

Bangladesh wants open, transparent relationship with World Bank: PM

During the talks, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh wants to maintain an open and transparent relationship with the World Bank.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

