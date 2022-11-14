Bangladesh wants transparent ties with World Bank: PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 10:39 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Bangladesh wants to maintain an open and transparent relationship with the World Bank, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She made the remarks yesterday when World Bank Vice President for South Asia region Martin Raiser and newly appointed World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Abdoulaye Seck called on her at her office.

Martin Raiser, who concluded his second Bangladesh trip yesterday, reaffirmed the World Bank's continued support to help the country navigate through the current economic challenges and achieve resilient and inclusive growth.

The World Bank is working to ensure food security and is providing surplus food to countries with deficits to meet their needs, Raiser mentioned in the meeting, after which the prime minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the media about their interactions.

Raiser lauded Bangladesh's development journey, saying, "Bangladesh is one of the countries which surprised the world, achieving impressive development."

He also thanked the prime minister for Bangladesh's leading role in climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness.

"Casualties in the country due to cyclones are now less due to its successful management capability," he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her government is working on climate change adaptation and mitigation with the country's own resources.

She added that her government is working towards implementing the Sustainable Development Goals in time.

During the meeting, Raiser handed over a photograph of former World Bank president Robert Strange McNamara with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Ganabhaban taken on 31 January 1972.

Raiser also proposed celebrating World Bank-Bangladesh ties jointly on 23 January next year.

Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus were present in the meeting.

The World Bank during the 50-year partnership with Bangladesh has committed more than $37 billion in International Development Association (IDA) financing in the form of grants, interest-free loans, and concessional credits to help the country tackle its development challenges.

Currently, with nearly $15.7 billion in financing for 55 ongoing projects, Bangladesh has the largest IDA program globally, read a press release from the World Bank.

