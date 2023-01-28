Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Denmark

Bangladesh has strongly condemned yet another case of burning the Holy Quran by a far-right activist in Europe -- this time in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday.

Bangladesh again expressed grave concern over such inciting act of insulting the sacred values and religious symbols of Muslims, reads a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (28 January).

Bangladesh has urged all concerned to refrain from such unwarranted provocations and Islamophobia for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence.

An anti-Islam activist, Rasmus Paludan has burned copies of the Muslim holy book near a Copenhagen mosque and outside the Turkish embassy in Denmark on 27 January.

He also promised to continue every Friday until Sweden is admitted into NATO, reports Al Jazeera.

Sweden and neighbouring Finland are seeking to join the military alliance amid the war in Ukraine, in a historic departure from their non-aligned policies.

However, their accession would require approval from all NATO members, and Turkey has indicated it will block Sweden's bid – in part due to Paludan's initial stunt.

Even before that, Ankara was pressing the two countries to crack down on Kurdish armed groups, activists and other groups it considers "terrorists".