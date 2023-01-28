Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Denmark

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 03:27 pm

Related News

Bangladesh strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Denmark

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 03:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has strongly condemned yet another case of burning the Holy Quran by a far-right activist in Europe -- this time in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday.

Bangladesh again expressed grave concern over such inciting act of insulting the sacred values and religious symbols of Muslims, reads a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (28 January).

Bangladesh has urged all concerned to refrain from such unwarranted provocations and Islamophobia for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence.

An anti-Islam activist, Rasmus Paludan has burned copies of the Muslim holy book near a Copenhagen mosque and outside the Turkish embassy in Denmark on 27 January.

He also promised to continue every Friday until Sweden is admitted into NATO, reports Al Jazeera.

Sweden and neighbouring Finland are seeking to join the military alliance amid the war in Ukraine, in a historic departure from their non-aligned policies.

However, their accession would require approval from all NATO members, and Turkey has indicated it will block Sweden's bid – in part due to Paludan's initial stunt.

Even before that, Ankara was pressing the two countries to crack down on Kurdish armed groups, activists and other groups it considers "terrorists".

 

Top News

The Holy Quran / Denmark / Foreign Ministry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pet cafes: Where love for food and animals cohabit

4h | Food
Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

7h | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

1h | TBS World
Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

1d | TBS Stories
Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund