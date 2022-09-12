Bangladesh, Spain agree to strengthen cooperation in the fields of culture, youth and sports

Ambassador Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood, ndc (left) speaking with Minister for Culture and Sports of Spain Miquel Octavi Iceta i Llorens (right). Picture: Courtesy

Bangladesh and Spain have agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the fields of culture, youth and sports during a recent meeting between the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Spain Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood, ndc and Minister for Culture and Sports of Spain Miquel Octavi Iceta Llorens.

During the meeting held at the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sports, Ambassador Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood said, "Spain has emerged as Bangladesh's fourth largest export destination in the world. This year, Spain and Bangladesh are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Despite global challenges, Bangladesh continues its forward march toward socioeconomic development, thanks to the statesmanship and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

"There remain ample prospects for expanding bilateral relations to many novel and innovative areas, beyond traditional trade and commerce. Institutional cooperation in culture and sports plays an enabling role in enhancing inter-State political and economic relations. The existing affinity and attachment between Spain and Bangladesh will grow even stronger through the regular exchange of each other's cultural richness and heritages," Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood further said.

Ambassador Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood also urged the Minister for his government's extensive support in exerting pressure on Myanmar, so that the forcibly displaced Rohingya people, the victims of genocide and ethnic cleansing, could be repatriated.

The Spanish Minister for Culture and Sports agreed to what the Ambassador said and reiterated that his government remained committed to working closely with Bangladesh.

He profusely lauded the political leadership of Bangladesh. The Ambassador requested the Minister to expedite the finalisation of the drafts of the bilateral agreement on cultural cooperation and the MoU on youth and sports currently pending with the Spanish side.

It is expected that the two instruments would be signed soon.

Ambassador Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood extended a warm invitation to the Spanish Minister to pay a visit to Bangladesh at mutual convenience.