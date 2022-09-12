Bangladesh, Spain agree to strengthen cooperation in the fields of culture, youth and sports

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 03:27 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Spain agree to strengthen cooperation in the fields of culture, youth and sports

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 03:27 pm
Ambassador Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood, ndc (left) speaking with Minister for Culture and Sports of Spain Miquel Octavi Iceta i Llorens (right). Picture: Courtesy
Ambassador Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood, ndc (left) speaking with Minister for Culture and Sports of Spain Miquel Octavi Iceta i Llorens (right). Picture: Courtesy

Bangladesh and Spain have agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the fields of culture, youth and sports during a recent meeting between the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Spain Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood, ndc and Minister for Culture and Sports of Spain Miquel Octavi Iceta Llorens. 

During the meeting held at the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sports, Ambassador Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood said, "Spain has emerged as Bangladesh's fourth largest export destination in the world. This year, Spain and Bangladesh are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Despite global challenges, Bangladesh continues its forward march toward socioeconomic development, thanks to the statesmanship and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

"There remain ample prospects for expanding bilateral relations to many novel and innovative areas, beyond traditional trade and commerce. Institutional cooperation in culture and sports plays an enabling role in enhancing inter-State political and economic relations. The existing affinity and attachment between Spain and Bangladesh will grow even stronger through the regular exchange of each other's cultural richness and heritages," Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood further said. 

Ambassador Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood also urged the Minister for his government's extensive support in exerting pressure on Myanmar, so that the forcibly displaced Rohingya people, the victims of genocide and ethnic cleansing, could be repatriated.

The Spanish Minister for Culture and Sports agreed to what the Ambassador said and reiterated that his government remained committed to working closely with Bangladesh.

He profusely lauded the political leadership of Bangladesh. The Ambassador requested the Minister to expedite the finalisation of the drafts of the bilateral agreement on cultural cooperation and the MoU on youth and sports currently pending with the Spanish side.

It is expected that the two instruments would be signed soon. 

Ambassador Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood extended a warm invitation to the Spanish Minister to pay a visit to Bangladesh at mutual convenience.

Top News

Spain / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

5h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

7h | Panorama
The cloud seeding method has little chance of helping during a drought emergency — mainly because you need storm clouds for successful seeding, and droughts by nature offer few of them. PHOTO: REUTERS

Yes, we can make it rain. But it will not solve drought

4h | Panorama
Caption: A well-connected and efficient port system with enhanced logistical capabilities can also serve as a catalyst for regional economic development. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Developing a port-led integrated logistics network to boost Bangladesh’s economic growth

5h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Vehicles continue emitting black fume

Vehicles continue emitting black fume

28m | Videos
What future holds for Britain after Queen's death?

What future holds for Britain after Queen's death?

18h | Videos
Who will inherit the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond?

Who will inherit the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond?

18h | Videos
Mobile court ineffective to bring order to the streets of Dhaka

Mobile court ineffective to bring order to the streets of Dhaka

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’