Bangladesh signs agreement with WFP to expand school feeding programme

Bangladesh

UNB
25 July, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 12:36 pm

Related News

Bangladesh signs agreement with WFP to expand school feeding programme

UNB
25 July, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 12:36 pm
Bangladesh signs agreement with WFP to expand school feeding programme

Bangladesh has signed an agreement with the World Food Programme (WFP) for expanding and improving the school feeding programme for the country's primary school students.

The agreement was inked at an event attended by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Bangladesh government introduced a school feeding programme in 2010 and now some 23 lakh students of 15,000 primary schools in 104 upazilas are getting free meals.

Under the new agreement, the school feeding programme will be expanded to more than 150 upazilas, raising the number of beneficiaries to 37 lakh students. Besides, fruits, milk, bread, eggs and other nutritious foods will be served instead of fortified biscuits.

Thanks to the feeding programme, the dropout rate has declined by 7.5% and the enrolment rate has increased by 14% in the primary schools, said Momen.

Moreover, Bangladesh has become the 85th member of the School Meals Coalition at an event here on Monday.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Md Shameem Ahsan and PM's speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam were present.

Top News

WFP / World Food Programme (WFP) / school feeding / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

1d | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

2h | TBS Career
World is entering into the flying taxi era

World is entering into the flying taxi era

2h | TBS World
Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

18h | TBS Insight
Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up