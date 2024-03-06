Bangladesh rising beyond South Asia: Foreign policy experts

Bangladesh

Bangladesh rising beyond South Asia: Foreign policy experts

A book “Bangladesh on a New Journey: Moving Beyond the Regional Identity”, edited by Sreeradha Datta, was unveiled yesterday

Photo: Representational/Collected
Photo: Representational/Collected

In this current multipolar world, Bangladesh's presence is increasingly becoming more important to the global actors and the country now bears global relevance in the narrative of the Indo-Pacific, said foreign policy experts at a book launching event today (6 March). 

Unveiling the book titled "Bangladesh on a New Journey: Moving Beyond the Regional Identity", its editor Sreeradha Datta, professor at OP Jindal Global University in India, said Bangladesh serves as the vital link between South Asia and Southeast Asia. 

The book, published by Bloomsbury Publishing, contains 13 articles by different authors. 

"The Bay of Bengal stands as the heart of Bangladesh, situated within a geographical context that currently attracts global attention. In this pivotal moment, Bangladesh emerges as the key player to propel developments in the entire Indo-Pacific region," Sreeradha said. 

The event was jointly organised by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and the Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies (BFRS) at the BIISS auditorium.

"In this evolving global political landscape, I perceive Bangladesh as a focal point where everyone strives to align themselves positively. It marks the onset of a wholly new era," she said.

Regarding the book, the author said, "This book presents a futuristic perspective, one that I earnestly hope, and indeed believe, will spark discussions about Bangladesh embarking on a new journey. From the United States to Russia, China, and, of course, India — all aspire to become partners of Bangladesh."

Referring to China as an example, she said, "Consider China's position in 1972 compared to today. It is an amazing journey that Bangladesh could emulate. There are no such examples across the globe showing how not-so-good friends have turned into absolutely strong state partners."

As the chief guest at the event, AK Abdul Momen, MP, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, said, "Bangladesh has become the land of opportunity from the bottomless basket mentioned by the West."

He also mentioned Bangladesh's role in the global climate crisis and migration.

Other distinguished foreign policy experts who attended the event also noted that Bangladesh showcased its willingness to promote prosperity and inclusivity through its latest peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific outlook.

The speakers noted that the nation has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to fostering regional cohesion through active participation in initiatives such as SAARC and BIMSTEC.

They said that the book edited by Dr Sreeradha Datta underscores the nation's potential to achieve substantial economic and strategic gains through versed diplomacy and sustained engagement on the international stage.

