Bangladesh Representative to UNESCO delivers speech at the Plenary Debate

Bangladesh Representative to UNESCO Executive Board Tarik Sujat delivered his speech at the Plenary Debate of the 212 Session of the UNESCO Executive Board held on Monday, 11 October 2021 at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

In his speech, Sujat informed the Board that Bangladesh is making its best efforts to accelerate action on SDGs while addressing the unprecedented health crisis. Bangladesh has already adopted a 'whole of society' approach in realising the SDGs and ensuring a Covid-19 recovery that will "leave no one behind".

He mentioned Bangladesh's allocation of 15.4 billion dollars stimulus packages with the disbursement of 166 million dollars to 4.4 million beneficiaries. Sujat cited the receipt of the prestigious "SDG Progress Award" by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as a testament to Bangladesh's success in its continued efforts to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure peace and prosperity for all.

Sujat apprised the Board that Bangladesh has recently reopened educational institutions following a guideline adopted by the Ministry of Education to maintain proper health protocols. He mentioned Bangladesh's initiative of launching remote learning programmes through Electronic Media, Mobile, Radio and Internet Platforms during the pandemic period.

Bangladesh Representative also expressed Bangladesh's support for the global priorities -Africa and Gender equality, as well as the priority accorded to Small Island Developing States and Youth. Bangladesh commended the strategic approach on biodiversity and put greater emphasis on UNESCO's action on environmental sustainability and mitigation of climate change.

Sujat informed the Executive Board that Bangladesh would be pleased to share that the first prize-giving ceremony of the UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Prize for the Creative Economy would take place during the 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference. Bangladesh reaffirms its commitment to diversity of cultural expressions and is pleased to support the organisation's efforts in the Creative Economy sector.

Sujat ended his speech by expressing Bangladesh's strong commitment to multilateralism through building and harnessing partnerships. The 212 Session of the UNESCO Executive Board started on 6 October and will continue till 20 October 2021. Md. Shohel Imam Khan, Deputy Secretary-General, Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO, SM Mahbubul Alam, Charge de' Affaires, Bangladesh Embassy in Paris, Nirjhar Adhikary, First Secretary, Bangladesh Embassy and Md. Taz Uddin, Programme Officer (UNESCO), Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO were also included in the Bangladesh Delegation to UNESCO Executive Board.