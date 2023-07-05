Bangladesh reports 86 more Covid-19 cases

Bangladesh

UNB
05 July, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 06:56 pm

Bangladesh reported 86 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,042,940, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,462 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 6.96% from Tuesday's 3.8% as 1, 236 samples were tested.

The recovery rate stood at 98.37%. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44%.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on 10 August of the same year.

