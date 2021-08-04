Bangladesh to receive first-ever consignment of maize from India

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 09:25 am

Bangladesh to receive first-ever consignment of maize from India

Bangladesh to receive first-ever consignment of maize from India

Bangladesh will receive the first-ever consignment of maize initiated by the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMC) of India.

The Simura Industrial and Mercantile Company Ltd are partners of NERAMC for this transaction, reports The Economic Times.

This consignment is sourced from the farms of Burigaon of Darrang District in Assam. Though the initial order is for 50 tonnes of Maize, NERAMAC expects that this is only the beginning for them to export varied Agri-Horti produces of North East India to newer markets. 

Atul Bora, Minister of Agriculture of Assam signed off the shipment and said, "We have immense potential for tapping new markets and bringing better earnings for the farmers of Assam. I would like to congratulate NERAMAC in this endeavor and hope that this is the start of many more export transactions".

Manoj K Das, Managing Director, NERAMAC said "This initial order is a learning experience for team NERAMAC and this is only the beginning. Bangladesh requires about 43 lakh tonnes of Maize every year and more than half can be met from NER. Also in future, there can be ancillary industries like corn flakes, furfural alcohol from hops, etc."

