Bangladesh ranks top among the countries to receive free Covid vaccine from WHO: Health minister

Bangladesh

UNB
04 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 08:03 pm

Related News

Bangladesh ranks top among the countries to receive free Covid vaccine from WHO: Health minister

UNB
04 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 08:03 pm
Bangladesh ranks top among the countries to receive free Covid vaccine from WHO: Health minister

Bangladesh has been the largest recipient of Covid-19 vaccines worth about Tk 20,000 crore free from the World Health Organization (WHO), said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday.

"At the same time, we have been able to vaccinate about 98 per cent people of the targeted population against Covid-19 in the country, which is about 75 per cent of the total population," the minister said this while addressing a meeting of Awami League members at Manikganj district on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"By the grace of Allah, under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we have been able to control Covid situation today," he said.

 Maleque further said this time Eid is being celebrated in full swing in the country following continuous downtrend in the Covid infection rate due to the mass vaccination.

He said, "The country's economy is moving on with six per cent GDP growth."

In countries where Covid situation is out of control, the economy is in recession, he said.

"Bangladesh is one of the countries with the strongest economy in the world," he added.

Top News / Health

health minister Zahid Maleque / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

13h | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

3d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

3d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

3d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

2h | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

2h | Videos
Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

2h | Videos
Best movies about bank robbery

Best movies about bank robbery

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval