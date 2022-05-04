Bangladesh ranks top among the countries to receive free Covid vaccine from WHO: Health minister

Bangladesh has been the largest recipient of Covid-19 vaccines worth about Tk 20,000 crore free from the World Health Organization (WHO), said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday.

"At the same time, we have been able to vaccinate about 98 per cent people of the targeted population against Covid-19 in the country, which is about 75 per cent of the total population," the minister said this while addressing a meeting of Awami League members at Manikganj district on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"By the grace of Allah, under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we have been able to control Covid situation today," he said.

Maleque further said this time Eid is being celebrated in full swing in the country following continuous downtrend in the Covid infection rate due to the mass vaccination.

He said, "The country's economy is moving on with six per cent GDP growth."

In countries where Covid situation is out of control, the economy is in recession, he said.

"Bangladesh is one of the countries with the strongest economy in the world," he added.