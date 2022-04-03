Bangladesh Patents Bill passes in parliament

Bangladesh

BSS
03 April, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 12:57 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Patents Bill passes in parliament

BSS
03 April, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 12:57 pm
Bangladesh Patents Bill passes in parliament

Bangladesh Patents Bill-2022 passed in the Jatiya Sangsad replacing the Patents and Designs Act 1911 aiming to enact a time-befitting law.
 
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun moved the bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
 
Jatiya party lawmakers Raushan Ara Mannan, Rustam Ali Farazi,  Mujibul Huq, BNP lawmakers Rumeen Farhana, Harunur Rashid sought public review before enactment of the law, then their demands were null and void by voice votes.
 
Piloting the bill, the Industries Minister said the new bill has been separated from the earlier law and the extent of the law will be increased in phases.
 
The Cabinet earlier approved the draft of  "Bangladesh Patent Bill, 2021", aiming to make the century-old patent law a more time-befitting one.
 
A registrar office will be there to issue or cancel patents of any single inventor or joint inventors of any technological innovation under the proposed law, according to the draft of the law.
 
"The owners will be given the patent of any innovation for 20 years after receiving application, and then it will become public [property]," it said.
 
 The cases, particularly general rights and compensation-related issues under the draft law will be treated as civil affairs and be tried by civil courts. But cheating and similar offences will be dealt with under the penal code, it added.
 
"If anyone fails to carry out the orders under different articles of the proposed law, the compensation would be Tk 5 lakh to Tk 10 lakh," according to the proposed law.
 
The Cabinet also approved in principle the draft of Bangladesh Industry-Design Bill, 2021 in a bid to protect the intellectual property rights of industrial design.
 
The government has taken the initiative to enact two separate laws -- patent law and industry-design law -- by splitting the Patents and Designs Act, 1911 as there is a huge number of diversified affairs under the century-old law.
 
The same registrar office will act as administration office for both the proposed laws.
 
There is also a provision in the draft law that the owners will get compensation, and such cases will be dealt with by civil courts,said the proposed law.

Top News

Parliament / Jatiya Sangsad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

20m | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

2h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

2h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

2h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

2h | Videos
Landfill by occupying hospital's land

Landfill by occupying hospital's land

2h | Videos
Healthy Iftar Recipes

Healthy Iftar Recipes

2h | Videos
Will Smith resigns from film academy

Will Smith resigns from film academy

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers