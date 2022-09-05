Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation launches new resort in Gazipur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 04:17 pm

Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation launches new resort in Gazipur

Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation on Monday (5 September) inaugurated "Salna Tourism Resort and Picnic Spot" in Gazipur. 

The resort is located in Dakshin Salna opposite Bangabandhu Agricultural University on Dhaka Mymensingh highway. 

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest. 

Salna Resort and Picnic Spot was built on 3.12 acres of land at the cost of Tk9.4 crore.  Starting in January 2019, the construction was completed on 30 June this year. 

The resort includes six modern cottages, restaurant, pastry and coffee corner, conference hall and two picnic spots. 

Comments

