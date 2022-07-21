Padma Bridge travel package at Tk999 starts Friday

Economy

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 10:48 pm

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
For travelling Padma Bridge, a travel package at Tk999 per tourist is going to be launched Friday.

The package tour is supposed to start from the Parjatan Bhaban (tourism building) premises in Agargaon in the capital Friday (22 July) at 3:30pm. 

It will be inaugurated by Md Mahbub Ali, state minister for civil aviation and tourism.

The package tour is available only on Friday and Saturday.

Bangladesh Tourism Corporation is organising the travel package titled 'Dhaka-Padma Bridge-Bhanga Chattar Bangabandhu Space Observatory Centre-Dhaka' as per the demand of local and foreign tourists.

Bangladesh Tourism Corporation's own AC microbus will carry the tourists from the Parjatan Bhaban to Padma Bridge via Shyamoli, Asadgate, Science-Lab and Hanif flyover.

The microbus will cross the Padma Bridge at around 5:30pm. 

Through this trip, tourists can enjoy the beauty of Padma Bridge in daylight, in the evening and at night, according to Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation.

Ziaul Haque, manager (public relation), Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, said, "The package includes two snacks. One snack will be served in the microbus and the other after reaching the destination after crossing the bridge."

He said 28 people could travel on each trip. 

"All the tickets for the first trip on Friday have been booked. Several tickets for next Friday's trip have also been sold out," he added.

He further said, basically, this tour had been organised by the corporation to encourage the private sector in Padma Bridge-centric tourism.

Through the launch of the Padma Bridge, a wide door for tourism has been opened, said the Parjatan Corporation. 

Already, the two banks of the Padma Bridge and the southern region had seen a huge number of tourists, it said. 

The package tour will be conducted by National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute's trained guides.

