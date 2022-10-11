Tourism board to finalise its master plan in December

The scope of exploring the majestic wilderness of Bandarban has reduced to a large extent in recent years. Photo: Ashraf Shiddike Rizve

The tourism master plan is expected to be finalised in December this year in a bid to search for new tourism destinations and provide all facilities to attract local and foreign tourists, Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) Chief Executive Officer Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber said on Tuesday.

"IPC Global got the work order in 2020 to prepare the tourism master plan, for which they have worked in three phases," said Abu Tahir at a workshop at BTB Bhaban organised for the tourism reporters.

He said in the first phase 1,051 tourist spots have been identified across the country.

Abu Tahir also said that in the second phase, meetings were held with the tourism sector stakeholders on how to prepare the master plan centring these spots.

"Now IPC Global has submitted a master plan to us on which we will hold a meeting on Wednesday (today) along with the stakeholders," he said.

As per the master plan, the tourist spots of the country will be divided into 50 clusters where a communication system will be developed along with other infrastructures like hotels and motels with necessary services.

BTB Deputy Director Mohammad Saiful Hassan said that opinions of 100 foreign tourists were considered in preparing the tourism master plan. They were asked what facilities they expect during their visit to Bangladesh.