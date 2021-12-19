BPC organises Bangabandhu Corner and Food Festival

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 11:50 am

BPC organises Bangabandhu Corner and Food Festival

Food tourism will be dynamic if we promote our traditional and rural food in the national and international arena: Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 11:50 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) organised a three-day food festival titled "Mujib Corner" and "Golden Jubilee Food Festival" on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of victory on 15 December at Agargaon Paryatan Bhaban in the capital. 

Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Incumbent Md Mahbub Ali inaugurated the programmes as the chief guest, read a press release. 

During the inauguration, he said, "The country's tourism industry will move forward with collaborative efforts of the government and tourism-related private partners. We are always ready to provide all kinds of policy support to tourism entrepreneurs,"

"Tourists are also interested to taste local-traditional food wherever they go. There is a lot of scope for food tourism in Bangladesh. Food tourism will be dynamic if we promote our traditional and rural food in the national and international arena."

Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mokammel Hossain was present as the special guest on the occasion. 

Chairman of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation Md Hannan Mia presided over the function. 

Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) chief executive officer Jabed Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) / Bangabandhu Birth Centenary Celebrations

