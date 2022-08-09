Bangladesh, Malaysia celebrate anniversary of diplomatic ties Tuesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 03:57 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Malaysia celebrate anniversary of diplomatic ties Tuesday

TBS Report
09 August, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 03:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh and Malaysia are celebrating the anniversary of their diplomatic ties on Tuesday (9 August).

As a result of the intensive diplomatic efforts of the Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia and the Bangladesh Government, the recruitment of new workers from Bangladesh to Malaysia has finally started after overcoming the 4-year ban, reads a press release.

An Air Asia flight carrying 53 Bangladeshis landed at Kuala Lumpur airport at 5:22am on Tuesday. 

High Commissioner of Bangladesh posted in Malaysia Golam Sarwar welcomed them at the airport. 

At this time, the Minister of the Labour Wing of the High Commission, Nazmus Sadat Salim, along with the officials of the Malaysian Human Resources Ministry and journalists from the two countries were present. 

The workers have been employed in a Malaysian food processing industry called Zimat Jaya. 

According to the new salary chart of the Malaysian government, they will get a salary of at least 1500 Malaysian ringgit (about Tk37,000) per month. 

Moreover, they will be entitled to benefits including overtime, free accommodation, health insurance, accident insurance at the workplace as per the Malaysian law.

High Commissioner Golam Sarwar expressed his satisfaction at the resumption of recruitment of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia after four years of non-operation and expressed his sincere thanks to all the Bangladeshi and Malaysian colleagues.

It is expected that within the next three years, about 5 lakh new Bangladeshi workers will be employed in Malaysia and through this the total remittance sent from Malaysia to Bangladesh will exceed $3 billion.

Malaysia / labour / Bilateral Ties

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

6h | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

1d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

1d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Importance of Ashura in Islam

Importance of Ashura in Islam

1h | Videos
Bangladesh's failure or Zimbabwe's achievement?

Bangladesh's failure or Zimbabwe's achievement?

7h | Videos
Security issue on apple watch, users beware

Security issue on apple watch, users beware

7h | Videos
What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

4
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

5
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla

6
Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110
Banking

Dollar for LC settlement reaches new high at Tk110