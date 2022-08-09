Bangladesh, Malaysia celebrate anniversary of diplomatic ties Tuesday

Bangladesh and Malaysia are celebrating the anniversary of their diplomatic ties on Tuesday (9 August).

As a result of the intensive diplomatic efforts of the Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia and the Bangladesh Government, the recruitment of new workers from Bangladesh to Malaysia has finally started after overcoming the 4-year ban, reads a press release.

An Air Asia flight carrying 53 Bangladeshis landed at Kuala Lumpur airport at 5:22am on Tuesday.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh posted in Malaysia Golam Sarwar welcomed them at the airport.

At this time, the Minister of the Labour Wing of the High Commission, Nazmus Sadat Salim, along with the officials of the Malaysian Human Resources Ministry and journalists from the two countries were present.

The workers have been employed in a Malaysian food processing industry called Zimat Jaya.

According to the new salary chart of the Malaysian government, they will get a salary of at least 1500 Malaysian ringgit (about Tk37,000) per month.

Moreover, they will be entitled to benefits including overtime, free accommodation, health insurance, accident insurance at the workplace as per the Malaysian law.

High Commissioner Golam Sarwar expressed his satisfaction at the resumption of recruitment of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia after four years of non-operation and expressed his sincere thanks to all the Bangladeshi and Malaysian colleagues.

It is expected that within the next three years, about 5 lakh new Bangladeshi workers will be employed in Malaysia and through this the total remittance sent from Malaysia to Bangladesh will exceed $3 billion.