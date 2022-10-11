Bangladesh, Kosovo ink visa waiver agreement for official passport holders

Bangladesh and Kosovo have signed the visa waiver agreement for the holders of official and diplomatic passports.

The agreement was signed as the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosovo is paying a -4 day official visit to Dhaka to attend the first ever Foreign Office Consultations between the two countries.

The Foreign Office Consultation was held this morning at the State Guest House PADMA where Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and the Deputy Foreign Minister Kreshnik Ahmeti led the Bangladesh and Kosovo delegation respectively.

During the FOC, the entire gamut of bilateral relations was discussed. They discussed a number of possible agreements/MOUs for further strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, on 10th October 2022, a TALK was organized at the Foreign Service Academy where visiting Deputy Foreign Minister of Kosovo presented the key note "Kosovo: Development, State Building and Foreign Policy" and Secretary (West) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury chaired the session.

Deputy Minister Ahmeti also called on the Minister of State of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh and he is scheduled to call on the Commerce Minister of Bangladesh tomorrow.

Delegation from Bangladesh's apex business chamber FBCCI and DCCI also met the Deputy Minister and discussed trade relations between Bangladesh and Kosovo.

During the political consultations the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kosovo praised the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who participated in the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNIMIK).