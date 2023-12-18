Bangladesh and Kosovo can boost bilateral trade: PM Hasina tells outgoing envoy

UNB
18 December, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 01:04 pm

Outgoing Kosovo Ambassador to Bangladesh Guner Ureya paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on 18 December. Photo: UNB
Outgoing Kosovo Ambassador to Bangladesh Guner Ureya paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on 18 December. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh and Kosovo can increase bilateral trade for mutual benefits.

"There are a lot of opportunities to increase the volume of bilateral trade and Kosovo can greatly benefit in importing top quality ready-made garments and pharmaceutical products at affordable prices," she said.

Hasina said this when outgoing Kosovo Ambassador to Bangladesh Guner Ureya paid a farewell call on the prime minister at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the call.

The prime minister appreciated the role of the Kosovo envoy in improving the bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure as the first ambassador of his country.

The Kosovo envoy highly praised the unprecedented development of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina in the last 15 years, said the press secretary.

"Bangladesh will be a big economy on the global stage in future, " the envoy said.

The envoy has also thanked the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and foreign office for helping him to complete his tenure in Bangladesh successfully.

He said 19000 Bangladeshi workers are working in Kosovo.

PM's Ambassador-at-Large M Zuauddin and Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present.

