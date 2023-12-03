Momen recommends importing top-quality RMG, pharmaceutical products from country to Kosovo 

Bangladesh

UNB
03 December, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 07:12 pm

He also recommended taking skilled human resources from Bangladesh when outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Bangladesh Güner Ureya paid a farewell call on him in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday

Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Bangladesh Güner Ureya paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 3 December. Photo: UNB
Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Bangladesh Güner Ureya paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 3 December. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen recommended importing top-quality RMG and pharmaceutical products from Bangladesh to Kosovo.

He also recommended taking skilled human resources from Bangladesh when outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Bangladesh Güner Ureya paid a farewell call on him in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

After serving for more than four years as Ambassador of Kosovo to Bangladesh, Güner Ureya is set to depart from Bangladesh soon, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Business Standard

During the meeting, the foreign minister appreciated the active role of the ambassador in taking forward the bilateral relations and stressed on more people-to-people contact in strengthening the bilateral relations.

The outgoing ambassador thanked the government of Bangladesh for the support to the Republic of Kosovo.

He appreciated the progress and development of Bangladesh in various sectors, apprised the Foreign Minister about the current political and economic situation in Kosovo, regional developments and the interest in the business communities of both Bangladesh and Kosovo in promoting trade and investment.

They also discussed the issues of women empowerment and the prerequisite of peace for sustainable development.

The outgoing envoy praised the people, culture and the beauty of Bangladesh and stated that the country will remain forever in his heart.

 

