Bangladesh envoy Mosharraf joins 25th anniversary of Liberation Day of Kosovo

The Republic of Kosovo has commemorated a significant milestone - the 25th anniversary of its Liberation Day.

On this 25th anniversary, the non-resident Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Republic of Kosovo Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan attended the anniversary at the invitation of President Vjosa Osmani- Sadriu, President of the National Assembly Glauk Konjufca, and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurt.

He attended the parade of the Kosovar Security Forces and a reception in the capital city of Pristina on 12 June.

The ambassador conveyed greetings of the president and the prime minister of Bangladesh to the president and the prime minister of Kosovo, said the Embassy of Kosovo on Thursday (13 June).

The event was attended among others by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former President of Switzerland, former President of Croatia, President of Albania, Former Secretary General of NATO, valiant Freedom Fighters in the Kosovo Armed Forces, representatives of European, Balkan and Nordic countries and Ambassadors of the countries.

The president and the prime minister of Kosovo in their speeches remembering the memories of war expected that the country would grow further stronger both in military, civil and economic fields.

They thanked all the countries and the leaders who contributed to the liberation and today's attendees for their gracious presence.

NATO troops entered Kosovo as part of the peacekeeping mission, and it was on this day, twenty-five years ago, following a rigorous air campaign against occupational forces in Kosovo, that the Kosovar people were liberated from the direct occupation of Serbia.

This intervention marked the end of the oppressive period for the people of Kosovo, thus making it one of the most important days in the history of the Kosovar people.

The people of Kosovo endured great pain, loss, and suffering. Notably, the journey to freedom was similar to the freedom fight of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, marred by numerous massacres and acts of genocide.

This day was a tribute to the relentless efforts and enduring struggle for liberation, self-determination, and independence. As Kosovo celebrates this day, it also remembers the thousands of citizens who lost their lives and honours the memory of those who went missing during the war.