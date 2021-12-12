Bangladesh High Commission in Nigeria inaugurates Bangabandhu Corner

Bangladesh High Commission in Nigeria launched Bangabandhu Corner at the third building block of the Chancery in Abuja on 1 December.

The inaugural event began with the welcome speech of Masudur Rahman, high commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria, said a press release.

The Bangabandhu Corner was opened by Mohammed Musa Bello, minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ably represented by Udo Samuel Atang, director (Operations) of the FCT.

Masudur Rahman said, "Bangabandhu's struggle, philosophy and ideology will reach out to Nigerian friends and other nationals living in Nigeria through this corner."

The high commissioner mentioned that Bangladesh has turned into a land of opportunities and economic miracles under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Udo Samuel Atang said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sacrifices and struggle are linspiration for African people.

"Bangabandhu's philosophy on social justice and equality is still relevant for current world, while focusing on the common ideals on which basis Nigeria was formed. It will continue to encourage and motivate us in the days ahead," Udo Samuel Atang added.

The programme ended with visiting the galleries and screening documentaries on Bangabandhu's struggle and historic 7 March speech.

High commissioners, ambassadors of the various countries and high representatives of the various Nigerian organisations were also present in the programme.