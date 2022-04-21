EWU inaugurates 'Hridoye Bangabandhu' corner

To commemorate the life and work of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a "Hridoye Bangabandhu" corner has been inaugurated in the library of East West University (EWU).

The corner was inaugurated by Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, former personal secretary to Bangabandhu and chief adviser of EWU, on Thursday, said a press release.

There is a sculpture of Bangabandhu and books written about his life and works have ornamented the corner.

In a short speech at the opening ceremony, Professor Mohammed Farashuddin said, "If we want to know the history of the rise and development of Bangladesh, everyone must know about Bangabandhu."

Dr Farashuddin hopes that through this corner, future generations will be able to learn more about Bangabandhu and the war for independence.

Dr Rafiqul Huda Chaudhury, member of Board of Trustees, Professor Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor, Professor Dr Muhammad Z Mamun, pro-vice chancellor, and deans, proctor, registrar, librarian, teachers, officials, and students of the university were present on the occasion.