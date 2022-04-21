EWU inaugurates 'Hridoye Bangabandhu' corner

Education

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

EWU inaugurates 'Hridoye Bangabandhu' corner

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 09:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

To commemorate the life and work of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a "Hridoye Bangabandhu" corner has been inaugurated in the library of East West University (EWU).

The corner was inaugurated by Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, former personal secretary to Bangabandhu and chief adviser of EWU, on Thursday, said a press release. 

There is a sculpture of Bangabandhu and books written about his life and works have ornamented the corner.

In a short speech at the opening ceremony, Professor Mohammed Farashuddin said, "If we want to know the history of the rise and development of Bangladesh, everyone must know about Bangabandhu."

Dr Farashuddin hopes that through this corner, future generations will be able to learn more about Bangabandhu and the war for independence.

Dr Rafiqul Huda Chaudhury, member of Board of Trustees, Professor Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor, Professor Dr Muhammad Z Mamun, pro-vice chancellor, and deans, proctor, registrar, librarian, teachers, officials, and students of the university were present on the occasion.

                                                                       

EWU / East west University / Bangabandhu Corner

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

8h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

9h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

11h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

11h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

1h | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

1h | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

1h | Videos
Russia tests nuclear-capable missile

Russia tests nuclear-capable missile

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

2
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

3
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

6
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service