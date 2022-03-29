Bangabandhu and Muktijoddha corner set up at Annada Govinda library

Bangabandhu and Muktijoddha corner has been set up at Annada Govinda library in Pabna.

Anjan Chowdhury Pintu, director of Square Group and president of the library has inaugurated the corner, said a press release.

Library Secretary-General Abdul Matin Khan, executive member Professor Shibjit Nag, Kazi Rafiqul Alam, Dr Monwarul Aziz, Ali Mortuza Biswas Sony, the general secretary of Banamali Shilpakala Kendra Md Habibullah, Advocate Abdul Hannan and Rabiul Islam Choubey with other members of the library were present at the inauguration ceremony.

At the inaugural, Anjan Chowdhury Pintu lauded the nationwide initiative of the Library Department of the Ministry of Culture.

He also added that the Bangabandhu corner at the library will help the next generation to perceive the true history of the great liberation war.