Bangabandhu and Muktijoddha corner set up at Annada Govinda library

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 11:15 am

Related News

Bangabandhu and Muktijoddha corner set up at Annada Govinda library

Anjan Chowdhury Pintu, director of Square Group and president of the library has inaugurated the corner

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 11:15 am
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Bangabandhu and Muktijoddha corner has been set up at Annada Govinda library in Pabna. 

Anjan Chowdhury Pintu, director of Square Group and president of the library has inaugurated the corner, said a press release. 

Library Secretary-General Abdul Matin Khan, executive member Professor Shibjit Nag, Kazi Rafiqul Alam, Dr Monwarul Aziz, Ali Mortuza Biswas Sony, the general secretary of Banamali Shilpakala Kendra Md Habibullah, Advocate Abdul Hannan and Rabiul Islam Choubey with other members of the library were present at the inauguration ceremony. 

At the inaugural, Anjan Chowdhury Pintu lauded the nationwide initiative of the Library Department of the Ministry of Culture.

He also added that the Bangabandhu corner at the library will help the next generation to perceive the true history of the great liberation war.

 

 

Bangabandhu Corner

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

2h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

3h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

3h | Videos
Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

4h | Videos
Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy