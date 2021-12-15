Bangladesh High Commission in London observes Martyred Intellectuals Day 

Bangladesh High Commission in London has observed "Martyred Intellectuals Day" with due respect on Tuesday (14 December).

The high commission outlined a plan to make the British-Bangladeshi youth aware of the intellectual murder and genocide during the liberation war in 1971, reads a press release.

"We will take special initiative in 2022 to make the British-Bangladeshi youth more aware about the killing of intellectuals and genocide in Bangladesh during the liberation war," said Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland at the event arranged by the high commission.

Referring to the message given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day, the high commissioner called upon all to take all possible initiatives to implement the verdict against war criminals of 1971, especially those living abroad.

A special prayer offering was also held for the martyrs of the liberation war.

Saida Muna Tasneem also participated as the chief guest at the candle lighting ceremony in memory of the martyred intellectuals hosted by Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee at Shaheed Altab Ali Park in East London.