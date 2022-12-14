Canadian University of Bangladesh holds seminar in memory of Martyred Intellectuals

14 December, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 09:05 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) on Wednesday has organised a special seminar on the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals' Day.

The event was attended by Md Abu Taher, member of Bangladesh University Grants Commission as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The meeting was chaired by Prof Dr SM Jahirul Haque, vice-chancellor, Canadian University of Bangladesh.

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Also present on the occasion were the Treasurer and Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Science, Prof ASM Sirajul Haque, Chief Coordinator MD Afijur Rahman, Acting Registrar ASMG Faruk and other faculties and students.

Speakers at the event talked about the irreparable damage that was inflicted upon the Bangalis on 14 December 1971.

 

