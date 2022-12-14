1971 genocide needs international recognition: DU VC

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, referring to the brutal massacre of the Pakistani forces in 1971, said that international recognition of this heinous massacre is necessary.

He made the remarks addressing a discussion meeting organised at the Teacher-Students Centre Auditorium, University of Dhaka, on the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals' Day, reads a press release.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, General Secretary of Dhaka University Teachers' Association Prof Dr Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, Leaders of Dhaka University Officers Association, Third Class Employees Association, Technical Employees Association and Fourth Class Employees Union along with and Secretary General of Dhaka University Alumni Association Molla Md Abu Kawser spoke at the event.

Registrar Probir Kumar Sarkar moderated the programme.

The vice-chancellor paid deep respect to the immortal memory of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyred intellectuals and said that the intellectuals of this country portrayed the sectarianism, ferocity and barbaric genocide of the Pakistani invading forces to the world.

"They [martyrs] protested against all injustices, misdeeds and discrimination. They were experts in their respective professions," he said.

Mentioning that these best children of the country were killed in a planned manner to demoralise the nation, the vice-chancellor further said, "Dhaka University was the centre of genocide. No other university in the history of the world has witnessed such a brutal massacre. The anti-independence people of the country collaborated in this massacre."

Emphasising on developing history awareness among the new generation, he said, one should always be vigilant about anti-liberation forces.

He called on everyone to work from their own positions to continue this trend of development, carried on forward by Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He said that everyone should come forward to build a society with liberal, non-communal and humane values in the light of the life philosophy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, bearing the spirit of the liberation war, the release adds.

On the occasion of the day, black flags were hoisted on important buildings of the university.

Floral wreaths were laid at the Cemetery adjacent to the university's Central Mosque and at different memorials.Special prayers were also offered in various halls, mosques and places of worship, including the University's Central Mosque, seeking forgiveness and peace of the souls of the martyred intellectuals.