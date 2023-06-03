Bangladesh High Commission in Australia's Canberra launches e-passport service

In a bid to reduce unnecessary hassle, Bangladesh has introduced the electronic passport (e-passport) service for Bangladeshi expatriates in Australia.

The Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra launched the services on Saturday (3 June), reads a press release.

A launching ceremony was held in regard led by M Allama Siddiqui, the high commissioner of Bangladesh to Australia.

Major General Md Nurul Anwar, the Director General (DG) of the Department of Immigration and Passport (DIP), Bangladesh, attended the event as a special guest.

Addressing the attendees, High Commissioner M Allama Siddiqui emphasised the pivotal role of Bangabandhu, the founding father of Bangladesh, in the country's development and progress.

He also praised the effective leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangabandhu's daughter, stating that Bangladesh's development programs continue to thrive under her guidance.

High Commissioner Siddiqui expressed confidence that the incorporation of the latest technology in the e-passport would enhance its credibility, and acceptance, and elevate the quality and reputation of Bangladeshi passports on the global stage.

He extended gratitude to the premier for propelling Bangladesh's passport to be ranked first in the world.

DIP DG Major General Md Nurul Anwar, highlighted how the introduction of e-passports would simplify and secure immigration and passport-related procedures for expatriate Bangladeshis.

Major General Anwar also revealed that the e-passport initiative has been launched in 23 other missions, with activities in progress at those locations.

Speaking on behalf of expatriate Bangladeshis, Associate Professor Abu Taher Mallik of the Canberra University in Australia, welcomed the initiative and extended his best wishes for the country's advancement in all sectors.

The launch event was attended by expatriate Bangladeshis, officials from various ministries and organisations, as well as the officials and employees of the High Commission.

Further information regarding e-passport applications will soon be made available on the website of the Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra, Australia.