Bangladesh Embassy in Portugal launches e-Passport facilities

Bangladesh

UNB
13 July, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2023, 12:04 pm

Bangladesh Embassy in Portugal launches e-Passport facilities

UNB
13 July, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2023, 12:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Embassy in Lisbon, Portugal launched e-Passport facilities on Wednesday.

Secretary of the Security Services Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs of Bangladesh, Md Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury, and Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of Bangladesh, Md Alamgeer Hossain, formally inaugurated the e-Passport facilities at the Chancery through a simple ceremony in the morning, said a press release issued today.

Mohd Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui, director general of the Prime Minister's Office; Abdullah Al Mamun, director of the Department of Immigration and Passports; technical officials of the Implementation of e-Passport and Automated Border Control Management Project, members of the Bangladeshi expat community in Portugal, officials of the embassy, and journalists also attended the ceremony.

Md Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury, secretary of Security Services Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, spoke as the chief guest at the auditorium of the Chancery.

Members of the Bangladeshi expat community and officials of the Department of Immigration and Passports also spoke at the opening ceremony.

Thereafter, the Secretary of the Security and Services Division handed over the enrollment slips of e-Passport to some of the applicants.

During his speech, Md Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for developing a "Digital Bangladesh".

He also said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is marching ahead to become 'Smart Bangladesh'."

He further said that the introduction of e-Passport facilities -- both in Bangladesh and at Bangladeshi Missions abroad -- is a reflection of the PM's commitment to make Bangladesh a developed country.

He also said that many developed countries are yet to implement e-Passports, and "Bangladesh is the first among South Asian countries to introduce e-Passports."

He further commented that the introduction of e-Passports will not only make travel and immigration easier but will also enhance the image of Bangladesh abroad.

The secretary also mentioned that the government will gradually introduce e-Passport facilities in all Bangladeshi missions abroad.

The Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of Bangladesh, Md Alamgeer Hossain, thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs of Bangladesh for implementing the e-Passport facility at the Bangladesh Embassy in Lisbon.

He hoped that this would fulfil a long-felt need of the expatriate Bangladeshis in Portugal.

Later, the secretary and other officials visited the Chancery and exchanged views with the service seekers.

