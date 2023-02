The new regional passport office of Mohammadpur will become operational from 1 March.

Residents of Savar, Dhamrai, Mohammadpur, Adabor, Darus-Salam, Shah-Ali, Hazaribagh and Newmarket police station areas will be able to apply for e-passports from the Mohammadpur Regional Passport Office starting 1 March, says a government notice.

So, citizens are being directed to this new office instead of the Agargaon passport office.