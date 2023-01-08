Sylhet airport launches 6 e-gates for easy immigration process

The electronic gates at Sylhet Osmani International Airport will improve passengers' experience and enhance quality of service, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday.

"We have already launched e-gates at three international airports in our country and have issued many e-passports so far," he told reporters after the inauguration of the e-gates at Sylhet airport.

Passengers who have e-passports will be able to complete the immigration activities through e-gates, he added.

Recently, the passport services have improved a lot, and one does not have to wait for a long time like before, Momen said.

"The quality of our passport [service] will increase further through the launching of e-gates. Then we won't need visas to visit many countries. Many countries are eager to sign visa waiver agreements with us," he said.

Six e-gates were launched on Sunday at the Sylhet airport. Three of them were set up for departure and three for entry.

On Saturday, Maher Uddin Sheikh, deputy director of Sylhet Divisional Passport and Visa Office, said immigration process will be completed fast. The government has taken the initiative, considering the convenience of expatriates, speeding up immigration procedures and raising the standard of services.

Passengers can easily pass through the e-gates as the gates will be opened automatically after submitting an e-passport and the whole process will be completed within 18 seconds, said airport authorities.

Earlier on 7 June, 12 e-gates were inaugurated at Dhaka airport.