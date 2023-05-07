E-passport online portal unavailable till 8pm

The e-passport online portal will be unavailable until 8pm Sunday (7 May) due to technical issues.

The information was revealed through a government text message today.

Bangladesh launched electronic passports, or e-passports, in the beginning of 2020 to complete the whole process of immigration formalities online as the first country in South Asia and 119th in the world.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the e-passport programme in 2020 as a 'Mujib Barsha' gift.

Since January 2020, citizens have been able to schedule online appointments for enrollment, which allows them to avoid long delays. More than half a million citizens have applied for e-passports via the online portal.