Dhaka east regional office to issue e-passport from Sunday

The regional passport office in Aftabnagar will issue e-passport from Sunday (7 May).

The residents under Mugda, Sabujbagh, Shahjahanpur, Khilgaon, Rampura, Motijheel, Paltan, Badda and Hatirjheel police stations will get the e-passport service from the regional passport office, said a government text message today.

Previously, the service was available only at some designated regional passport offices, including the divisional passport office in the capital's Agargaon.

Bangladesh launched electronic passports, or e-passports, in the beginning of 2020 to complete the whole process of immigration formalities online as the first country in South Asia and 119th in the world.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the e-passport programme in 2020 as a 'Mujib Barsha' gift.

Since January 2020, citizens have been able to schedule online appointments for enrollment, which allows them to avoid long delays. More than half a million citizens have applied for e-passports via the online portal.