Bangladesh for greater inclusion of diasporas in host countries' policy debates

Bangladesh

UNB
31 March, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 02:30 pm

Referring to the contribution of skilled diasporas to the economic development of host and home countries, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen urged the development partners to nurture the innovative ideas and business models of diasporas and invest more in skills development in developing countries, especially in ICT education

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has recommended that the policymakers, and development partners collaborate to ensure greater inclusion of diasporas in policy debates in their host countries, including on issues of official development assistance (ODA).

Referring to the contribution of skilled diasporas to the economic development of host and home countries, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen urged the development partners to nurture the innovative ideas and business models of diasporas and invest more in skills development in developing countries, especially in ICT education.

He was speaking at the panel discussion "Empowering Diaspora, Migrants and Displaced Persons as Development Agents" organised by International Organization for Migration (IOM) during its 2023 International Dialogue on Migration held at the United Nations Headquarters on Thursday.

Bangladesh's journey from a war-ravaged LDC to a "robust development model" has been marked by the significant contribution of migrants and diasporas, said Masud.

Highlighting the whole-of-society approach to migration management adopted by the government, Masud shared the experience of Bangladesh in engaging diasporas in mobilising financial flow, especially through remittance.

As the consumer of the home country's products, diasporas represent a major export market, he added. "They contribute to developing business models and support their country by sending money to the family and businesses they run in Bangladesh."

