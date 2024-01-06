Bangladesh election environment ‘repressive’: UN special rapporteur

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 06:25 pm

Bangladesh election environment ‘repressive’: UN special rapporteur

"I reiterate my earlier calls to refrain from excessive use of police force, violence and criminalization of CSOs, protesters and opposition in a bid to silence dissent,"

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Clément Nyaletsossi Voule. Photo: Collected
Clément Nyaletsossi Voule. Photo: Collected

UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association, Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, tweeted today, saying " I'm deeply disturbed by the repressive environment surrounding upcoming #elections despite our several calls on authorities to urgently end the crackdown on political activists & civil society actors."

He shared this on his official X(formerly Twitter) today.

"I reiterate my earlier calls to refrain from excessive use of police force, violence and criminalization of CSOs, protesters and opposition in a bid to silence dissent," Voule continued in a three part twitter chain.

"Authorities have the duty to guarantee the right to peaceful assembly and association and the right to political participation, ahead of, during and after elections," he said.

 

