Bangladesh elected as Executive Director of Islamic Development Bank

Bangladesh

BSS
13 May, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 08:01 pm

Related News

Bangladesh elected as Executive Director of Islamic Development Bank

BSS
13 May, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 08:01 pm
Bangladesh elected as Executive Director of Islamic Development Bank

Bangladesh has been elected as one of the executive directors in the board of executive directors (BED) of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

Bangladesh was elected at the IsDB's annual meeting for 2023 held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 10-13 May.

This appointment will be for three years, starting from 2024. The other members of this constituency include Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Maldives, said an ERD press release. Pakistan had been serving since 2020 and had proposed to continue for further terms. 

Bangladesh delegation, headed by ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan, argued against this proposal citing the Article 31(3) which clearly mentions that the elected member country will serve for three years and then rotate in alphabetical order. 

After intense negotiations, eventually Bangladesh was elected as the executive director of IsDB Board. The other members of the Bangladesh delegations include five high officials of ERD and Bangladesh mission in Riyad. 

The theme of this year's meeting was "Partnerships to Fend off Crises," and the Bangladesh delegation emphasized the importance of IsDB supporting its member countries with concessional financing, technical support, and building partnerships through South-South cooperation to tackle the current geo-political crisis. 

The delegation attended various meetings and sessions and met with dignitaries such as Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, President of IsDB, and Dr. Ghassan Al-Baba, General Secretary of IsDB Group, CEO, ITFC & Acting CEO, ICD, Mariyam Manarath Muneer, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Finance, the Maldives among others.

In addition, during the annual meeting, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a sister concern of IsDB, celebrated 15 years of partnership and awarded Bangladesh with the "Largest Financing Partner" Award in recognition of the country's regular borrowing from ITFC to purchase fuel from the global market and repay debts on time without any failure. 

The IsDB Board of Governors also approved a 270 million Euro loan for the Rural and Peri-Urban Housing Finance project.

Top News

Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

4h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

6h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

21m | TBS World
St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

1h | TBS Today
Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

3h | TBS Stories
Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

Collection of gold from ashes, dirt or waste

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh