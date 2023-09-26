Bangladesh congratulates Thailand's Vilawan Mangklatanakul on becoming president of IAEA 67th General Conference

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 06:13 pm

Photo: IAEA website
Photo: IAEA website

Bangladesh has congratulated Thailand's Vilawan Mangklatanakul on becoming president of the 67th General Conference of IAEA yesterday (25 September).

Speaking at the event, Architect Yeafesh Osman, minister of Science and Technology, said, "Bangladesh assures you of our full support and cooperation. We also extend our appreciation to Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi for his strong leadership, commitment and dedication to the agency's work. Bangladesh views commitment to transparency as a fundamental principle of our peaceful nuclear programme." 

Stating that Bangladesh acknowledges the IAEA's contribution to international peace, security and prosperity, the minister said, "We commend the agency's continuous technical support to developing nations in various areas, such as healthcare, nutrition, food security, environmental and water resource management and electricity generation to help achieve their national development targets and the SDGs."

Energy security and implementing sustainable energy policies are our top priorities in the development of smart energy, he said, adding that Bangladesh recognises nuclear energy as a vital component to provide clean energy and achieve sustainable development and carbon neutrality goals.

"The construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, comprising two VVER-1200 type power reactors, is a short-term goal for Bangladesh. We are on track to achieve this goal with the first fresh nuclear fuel expected to be delivered to the plant site by the end of September 2023. This milestone will mark Bangladesh's entry into the league of countries with peaceful nuclear power technology," he further said.

Yeafesh Osman further said Bangladesh anticipates that the first unit will be connected to the grid next year, adding a significant source of energy to its portfolio. The second unit will become operational a year later. 

With the Rooppur NPP, Bangladesh maintains the highest standards of safety, security and non-proliferation. When fully operational, the two units will produce 2400 Megawatts of electricity, he continued, adding, "We appreciate the support of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom for their commitment to this project despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and global political conditions."

Reiterating that Bangladesh highly values its growing engagement with the IAEA, the minister also said, "As newcomers in the nuclear industry, we are actively working to establish our nuclear infrastructure. We believe that the Agency's peer reviews and advisory missions will ensure the successful commissioning of the Rooppur NPP. We have already hosted five missions as part of the Integrated Work Plan and anticipate more in the coming year."

Highlighting Bangladesh's firm belief in the positive potential of the IAEA to share the benefits of safe and secure nuclear technology applications, the minister said, "We look forward to continued meaningful cooperation and strong support for the agency's mandate and activities, contributing to a better world through the peaceful use of nuclear technology."

