Iran closed nuclear facilities in wake of Israel attack: IAEA chief

Middle East

BSS/AFP
16 April, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 12:09 pm

Related News

Iran closed nuclear facilities in wake of Israel attack: IAEA chief

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a UN Security Council meeting, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi was asked whether he was concerned about the possibility of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility in retaliation for the attack

BSS/AFP
16 April, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 12:09 pm
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Iran temporarily closed its nuclear facilities over "security considerations" in the wake of its massive missile and drone attack on Israel over the weekend, the head of the UN's atomic watchdog said Monday.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a UN Security Council meeting, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi was asked whether he was concerned about the possibility of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility in retaliation for the attack.

"We are always concerned about this possibility. What I can tell you is that our inspectors in Iran were informed by the Iranian government that yesterday (Sunday), all the nuclear facilities that we are inspecting every day would remain closed on security considerations," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The facilities were to reopen on Monday, Grossi said, but inspectors would not return until the following day.

"I decided to not let the inspectors return until we see that the situation is completely calm," he added, while calling for "extreme restraint".

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel overnight from Saturday into Sunday in retaliation for an air strike on a consular building in Damascus that killed seven of its Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

Israel and its allies shot down the vast majority of the weapons, and the attack caused only minor damage, but concerns about a potential Israeli reprisal have nevertheless stoked fears of all-out regional war.

Israel has carried out operations against nuclear sites in the region before.

In 1981, it bombed the Osirak nuclear reactor in Saddam Hussein's Iraq, despite opposition from Washington. And in 2018, it admitted to having launched a top-secret air raid against a reactor in Syria 11 years prior.

Israel is also accused by Tehran of having assassinated two Iranian nuclear physicists in 2010, and of having kidnapped another the previous year.

Also in 2010, a sophisticated cyberattack using the Stuxnet virus, attributed by Tehran to Israel and the United States, led to a series of breakdowns in Iranian centrifuges used for uranium enrichment.

Israel accuses Iran of wanting to acquire an atomic bomb, something Tehran denies.

World+Biz

Iran - Israel Conflict / Iran Nuclear project / IAEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not only by the best quality concrete from the well-known companies, the strongest structure is ensured by good designs, engineering, and expertise in concrete preparation. Photo: Shatotto

Navigating the concrete conundrum: How to ensure a structure stands the test of time

1h | Habitat
The market now offers a plethora of options, including fibre, metal, yarn, cloth, wood, and plastic bangles, and shoppers can choose from a wide array of 40-50 different designs. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The immortal chime of churis

3h | Panorama
An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

21h | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

14h | Videos
Alpona in Kishoreganj eyes world record

Alpona in Kishoreganj eyes world record

3h | Videos
Plans to attack Iran final: Israeli army

Plans to attack Iran final: Israeli army

13h | Videos
World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

16h | Videos