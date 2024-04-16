IAEA chief worried about possible strike on Iran nuclear facilities

Reuters
16 April, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 09:52 am

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

The United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said on Monday (April 15) he is concerned about possible Israeli targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities, but that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections of Iranian facilities would resume on Tuesday.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Iran closed its nuclear facilities on Sunday over "security considerations" and that while they reopened on Monday, he kept IAEA inspectors away "until we see that the situation is completely calm."

"We are going to resume tomorrow," Grossi told reporters in New York. "This has not had an impact on our inspection activity."

Israel's military chief said on Monday his country would respond to a weekend missile and drone attack by Iran amid calls for restraint by allies anxious to avoid an escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

When asked about the possibility of an Israel strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, Grossi said: "We are always concerned about this possibility." He urged "extreme restraint."

The IAEA regularly inspects Iran's main nuclear facilities like its enrichment plants at Natanz that are at the heart of the country's nuclear program.

Iran says its nuclear program is entirely peaceful, but Western powers accuse Tehran of seeking to make nuclear bombs.

