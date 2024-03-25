Bangladesh, Bhutan sign three new MoUs

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a meeting at the PM's office on the first day of his four-day state visit to attend a series of programmes including Independence Day celebrations. The King and his delegates reched Dhaka on Monday, 25 March. Photo: PMO

Bangladesh and Bhutan on Monday (25 March) signed three new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance mutual cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

The MoUs include the establishment of a Special Economic Zone in Kurigram, setting up of a Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit in Thimphu, and technical cooperation on consumer rights.

Another MoU on cultural exchange was renewed.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection Director General (Additional Secretary) A.H.M. Shafiquzzaman and Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed signed the MoUs for Bangladesh side.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the MoU signing agreement held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

On his arrival, the Bhutanese King was received by the Prime Minister at her office.

The Bhutanese King held a delegation-level meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before the MoU signing ceremony.

They will also have a one-to-one meeting.