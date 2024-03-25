Bangladesh, Bhutan sign three new MoUs

Bangladesh

UNB
25 March, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 02:54 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Bhutan sign three new MoUs

UNB
25 March, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 02:54 pm
Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a meeting at the PM&#039;s office on the first day of his four-day state visit to attend a series of programmes including Independence Day celebrations. The King and his delegates reched Dhaka on Monday, 25 March. Photo: PMO
Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a meeting at the PM's office on the first day of his four-day state visit to attend a series of programmes including Independence Day celebrations. The King and his delegates reched Dhaka on Monday, 25 March. Photo: PMO

Bangladesh and Bhutan on Monday (25 March) signed three new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance mutual cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

The MoUs include the establishment of a Special Economic Zone in Kurigram, setting up of a Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit in Thimphu, and technical cooperation on consumer rights.

Another MoU on cultural exchange was renewed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection Director General (Additional Secretary) A.H.M. Shafiquzzaman and Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed signed the MoUs for Bangladesh side.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the MoU signing agreement held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

On his arrival, the Bhutanese King was received by the Prime Minister at her office.

The Bhutanese King held a delegation-level meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before the MoU signing ceremony.

They will also have a one-to-one meeting.

Top News / South Asia

Bangladesh-Bhutan / Bhutan / Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

6h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

2h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

2h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

1h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Bharta

Delicious Chicken Bharta

1h | Videos
Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

3h | Videos
Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

19h | Videos