Bangladesh Bank reserve theft: CID asks for more time to submit probe report

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 02:47 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank reserve theft: CID asks for more time to submit probe report

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 02:47 pm
Bangladesh Bank reserve theft: CID asks for more time to submit probe report

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has once again sought time from the court to submit its probe report on the Bangladesh Bank reserve theft case as the investigating officer (IO) is out of the country presently. 

"CID appealed to the prosecution wing of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Tuesday (4 October) for an extension by informing the court about the IO of the case being out of the country," CID's Financial Crimes Unit Special Superintendent (SS) Humayun Kabir told The Business Standard. 

"The investigating officer of the case, Raihan Uddin Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia with his family to perform Umrah Hajj. For this reason, he could not be present even though he was ordered to appear in court. We have informed the matter and appealed for time," he added. 

However, he did not want to comment on why the investigation of the case was not completed yet.

Court summons IO as CID seeks 59th time extension for reserves heist report 

CID's Additional Superintendent of Police Raihan Uddin Khan had been asked to appear in court on Tuesday.  Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib on Sunday (2 October) had set 4 October for holding a hearing on the time petition and asked the IO to appear in the court.

Officials of the prosecution wing of the court said that the date of submitting the investigation report in the case was set on Sunday. However, the CID requested the court for time to submit its investigation report. The time of submitting the investigation report of this case has been delayed 60 times.

Meanwhile, the IO has been ordered to appear before the court in person with an updated probe report in the case. 

Earlier on 17 august, the court had asked the CID to submit its probe report, in the case filed over the reserve stolen from the central bank's reserves. 

Six years have passed since the central bank's reserve heist but the government's ongoing legal battle in the US court to recover $66.54 million has not made much progress.

Only $14.61 million out of the $81 million stolen money have been retrieved as yet.

Moreover, the CID has not yet even completed its investigation into the case filed by the Bangladesh Bank with the Motijheel Police Station following the reserve theft.

The CID claimed that their investigation is nearing completion and soon will file a charge sheet.

An investigation committee led by former Bangladesh Bank governor Mohammed Farashuddin submitted its report on the heist in 2016 but it has not been made public.

On 4 February 2016, hackers stole $101 million from the Bangladesh Bank's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Top News

CID / Bangladesh Bank Reserve

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

1h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

6h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

6h | Panorama
Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Shashi Tharoor: India’s scholar politician

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why students prefer the four Asian countries for study

Why students prefer the four Asian countries for study

4h | Videos
Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

6h | Videos
Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

19h | Videos
What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch