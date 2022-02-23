Bangladesh is an attractive destination for Chinese investors: Envoy 

UNB
23 February, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 09:58 am

Photo: Collected
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has said the rapidly developing economy of Bangladesh is an attractive investment destination for Chinese investors. 

He said the qualified Chinese enterprises with good corporate governance also will find their interests in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and bring returns to Bangladeshi investors. 

"We hope to build a win-win partnership through capital and equity management cooperation between the two countries," said Ambassador Li while addressing the grand opening ceremony of "CBC Capital & Equity Management Ltd" virtually on Tuesday. 

Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, acting chairman and commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), Mahbub Uz Zaman, ambassadors of Bangladesh to China and Liu Zhenhua, economic and commercial counsellor in the China Embassy to Bangladesh, Ke Changliang, president of Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh and Zhuang Lifeng, president of CBC Capital and Equity Management Ltd attended the event virtually and in-person.

Ambassador Li mentioned that the launching of this new China-Bangladesh joint venture creates a capital management platform dedicated to providing merchant banking services to Chinese and other foreign investors in Bangladesh. 

"It will play a vital role in boosting the confidence of foreign investment to Bangladesh and contributing to the development of the country's capital market," he said highlighting the importance of the cooperation.

