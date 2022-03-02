Bangladesh Army holds Firing Contest 2022

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 06:02 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Army holds Firing Contest 2022

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 06:02 pm
Bangladesh Army holds Firing Contest 2022

The prize-giving and concluding ceremony of the "Firing Contest 2022" of the Bangladesh Army took place at the Cumilla Cantonment in Cumilla on Wednesday. 

Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, as chief guest, distributed prizes among the winners, said a press release. 

He sought all army members to get skilled in firing through training. Shafiuddin also vowed to stay with the government and people all the time. 

According to the release, the contest started on 27 February under the arrangement of Infantry Division-33, in which a total of 16 teams from different regions took part. 

The ADA Brigade-7 won the contest, while Infantry Division-11 became the runner up. Besides, Corporal Md Abdul Alim of Infantry Division-11 was declared the first best shooter and Soldier Tuhin Mia the second-best shooter, while Syeda Rafia Zaman became the best woman shooter, the release reads. 

Senior officials of the Bangladesh Army were present at the event. 

Bangladesh Army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

7h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

8h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

10m | Videos
FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

1h | Videos
Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

3h | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The back-and-forth between AK Abdul Momen and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar