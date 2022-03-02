Bangladesh Army holds Firing Contest 2022

The prize-giving and concluding ceremony of the "Firing Contest 2022" of the Bangladesh Army took place at the Cumilla Cantonment in Cumilla on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, as chief guest, distributed prizes among the winners, said a press release.

He sought all army members to get skilled in firing through training. Shafiuddin also vowed to stay with the government and people all the time.

According to the release, the contest started on 27 February under the arrangement of Infantry Division-33, in which a total of 16 teams from different regions took part.

The ADA Brigade-7 won the contest, while Infantry Division-11 became the runner up. Besides, Corporal Md Abdul Alim of Infantry Division-11 was declared the first best shooter and Soldier Tuhin Mia the second-best shooter, while Syeda Rafia Zaman became the best woman shooter, the release reads.

Senior officials of the Bangladesh Army were present at the event.