CEC to meet President on Sunday to seek approval for army deployment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 10:23 pm

After a meeting with EC on 11 December, Armed Forces Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman said army personnel would be in the field for 13 days, from 29 December to 10 January.

From left: Chief Election Commission Kazi Habibul Awal and President Mohammed Shahabuddin.
From left: Chief Election Commission Kazi Habibul Awal and President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal is set to meet President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban today to seek approval for army deployment during the upcoming general elections.

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam will accompany Awal during the meeting, sources at the commission confirmed on Saturday.

About seven lakh law enforcement personnel have already been confirmed for ensuring order during the polls. The force includes 5.16 lakh ansar members, nearly 1.83 lakh police and RAB members, about 47,000 BGB personnel and 2,350 coastguard members.

On 11 December, election officials discussed field presence of the army during the national vote with Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Waqar-uz-Zaman.

It was primarily agreed that the army would be deployed for 13 days during 29 December to 10 January, Waqar-uz-Zaman confirmed at a post-meeting press conference.

In this regard, the Election Commission was expected to make a formal plea to the president for approval.

Waqar-uz-Zaman said on 11 December that if the armed forces are deployed, they would extend all kinds of support.

Bangladesh Army / election

